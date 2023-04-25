Warmer temperatures are helping trees in Portland bud out as seen by KOIN 6 Meteorologist Josh Cozart

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Warmer temperatures begin to work their way back into the Pacific Northwest this week.

Tuesday is the start of a nearly week-long streak of above-average temperatures in Portland.

The day’s high temperatures will hover near average for the end of April. The normal temperature Portland should see for April 25 is 64 degrees.

KOIN 6 Meteorologist Josh Cozart shares the rapid warming trend Portland will see in the next week

Western Oregon and Washington’s warmer temperatures will be matched with direr skies. Sunshine will be the dominant weather feature for nearly a week. Clear skies and sunshine will help temperatures warm rapidly.

This rapid warming trend is due to a ridge of high-pressure building over the west.

A ridge of high-pressure building over the west this week, causing summer-like temperatures

The jet stream will continue to move north through the weekend, causing summer-like heat to remain. This rapid warming trend only prolongs the rollercoaster ride Oregon and Washington have experienced over the last several weeks.

A weak trough will move back through the area at the start of next week. That will drop temperatures and bring back the chance of rain.