PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — We are wrapping up the last full month of summer and it sure will feel like it. Monday will be a day full of sunshine, but you’ll have to find a moment to take a break from the heat.

High pressure will swell out from the southeast up to the Pacific Northwest over the next day. This is going to encourage more heat for the Willamette Valley and Portland by afternoon. It will be a day where you need your large water bottle!

It will be a pleasant start in the upper 50s, but the afternoon comes with a noticeable change from the weekend. Expect temperatures jumping to the lower 90s by the late afternoon. We shouldn’t spend any more than a few hours in the 90s.

A warm northern Oregon coast, too, with highs likely approaching the lower 80s for Astoria and Tillamook. A sunny day with a light wind, but it will push more out of the north around 10 mph by afternoon.

Swipe through the slideshow below to get the forecast in your area.

If you’re expecting rain, it’s not in the forecast. Monday will be day 54 without measurable rain!