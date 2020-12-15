Turning to rain Tuesday, with more closely behind

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Rain, rain, here to stay, also coming back another day! Yes, it is going to rain today. It is also going to rain tomorrow and likely the next three to four days.

The timing and the amount of rain is going to be different and that means the forecast is important to follow. What can we expect? Our Tuesday event is going to be more of a morning rain event with the opportunity for some dry moments in the late afternoon and evening. Expect showers to arrive in the valley by 7 AM, and likely more light rain by 9 or 10 AM. This time of day will be the wettest.

The supply of moisture is limited, with a rain shadow developing through the day. That means we will cut that rain off and see more of a scattered shower by the afternoon. The weather model is depicting the heavier rain for the Oregon and Washington coast, also the foothills of Washington.

Totals less dramatic to the south where dynamics aren’t lining up for consistent rain. A batch of showers here or there with the coast range soaking up most of the action by the early afternoon. It’s a day that you should have your rain coat with you or make sure the riding gear is ready for some rain.

I mentioned in the afternoon we will have scattered showers. You can tell that conditions fall off for the valley represented with that shade of gray from Portland south.

We will hope for somewhere around .25 – .35 inches of rain around Portland on Tuesday. Now as the front moves closer to the coast and inland, the wind is going to pick up from the southwest. The strongest of the wind will be for you folks at the coast. Wet and windy to start the day. The early hours may bring in a gust or two for the valley as well. Wind pushing the 30 mph range isn’t out of the question.

How about the temperature? It won’t change much from yesterday, as you can see in the bar graph below. The temperature today is likely to hit the upper 40s with temps cooling to the lower 40s by night. We keep it about the same through the week until the weekend.

It looks like we warm a bit before temperatures start trending down. That’s a ways out, but you can get an idea of what it may start feeling like late next week for the holidays.