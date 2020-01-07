Two-Week Weather podcast: Rain or Snow?

Portland (KOIN) — With the new year upon us and the real possibility of snow in the region, this week the KOIN Podcast Network debuts our latest podcast: Your Two-Week Weather.

Much like our original Your Weather podcast, Meteorologists Kelley Bayern and Joseph Dames will walk you through what the forecast means for you. Unlike the original Your Weather podcast, they focus on what the models, long-range forecasts and historical data mean for all of us.

This week, they take a look at a drop in temperatures and some wet weather headed our way. Does that mean snow for the Portland-metro area? Or, will it all stay as rain?

Your Two-Week Weather podcasts will drop every other Wednesday. Our original Your Weather podcasts will continue as before, dropping on the opposite weeks.

As always, you can listen to the podcast below, or download on iTunes, Spotify or GooglePlay.