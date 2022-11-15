PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Whew! The sound you’ll hear Tuesday as the wind blows — but it won’t be paired with rain!

A fairly uncommon stretch of dry November weather is dominating the forecast this week. As high pressure builds, offshore wind is set to blow. We are expecting the ongoing sustained wind speed out of the Gorge around 10 to 20 mph. We will have gusts pushing to about 30 to 35 mph for the Portland metro area. There will be a wind chill in the morning hours, with many feeling like they’re in the upper 20s.

Morning temperatures will be near freezing, with many locations again around the region picking up morning frost. There will definitely be a wind chill as well. It will be helpful to use winter gloves and a winter hat during the morning and evening hours.

Don’t count on any rain in the meantime. You can get out and enjoy all your fall festivities without the rain jacket. The next chance for showers seems to be closer to next Monday.

