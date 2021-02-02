Unsettled Tuesday: Thunderstorm chance, mountain snow threat

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – We aren’t out of the woods just yet when it comes to the rain early this week. Prepare for another round as a shot of cold air rushes across the region and keeps conditions unsettled.

We will hold on to the showers through most of the day, so it’s possible you wake up to some rain and finish the day with that rain too. Below is an idea of the setup around 5 p.m., with that main area of low pressure still offshore. As this main axis of the trough moves east later Tuesday, that will bring in some heavier snow showers for the mountains and lower snow levels.

The National Weather Service out of Portland has scheduled a winter weather advisory in place from 10 a.m. Tuesday to 1 p.m. Wednesday. The snowfall futurecast is pushing around 6-12 inches of snow around the ski resorts. Snow levels drop to around 1,500 feet and we may have some in the Cascade foothills picking up a few inches of snow (1-4 inches).

As of early Tuesday afternoon, the cold air is not evident around the surface. We have a gusty southwest flow with wind speeds pushing 10 to 20 mph and much stronger around the tri-cities region in Washington. I would count on a windy day up on the mountain with that colder air arriving late for mountain snow. Temperatures warming to the upper 40s around the valley with highs slightly cooler for the Oregon coast.

We do have an area of concern for thunderstorms Tuesday. When we have that cold pool move over the top and a decent wind sheer engaging through the day, thunderstorms tend to bubble up. I think it is possible for a heavier shower and even some hail. It’s likely an issue for the Oregon coast, but weather models are also pushing some energy into the Willamette Valley. I would monitor the situation Tuesday and make sure you catch up with the forecast in the morning and mid-day.

The Storm Prediction Center does include the Oregon coast in a thunderstorm threat on Tuesday. They mainly have that threat for the Oregon coast, but again, based on recent weather models, do be prepared for some stray storms in the valley. These are the type of patterns that can catch us off guard a bit and we want to make sure that you are ready for that thunderstorm threat.

Everything starts to settle down as the trough exits by midweek. In the meantime, it is worth keeping the rain jacket ready for your Tuesday.