Unusually warm and dry weekend weather ahead

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Pinch me, because I think it might be July.

This weekend will feel nothing like the middle of May. The normal maximum temperature for the month of May is 69 in Portland. The normal maximum temperature for the month of July is 81. What’s the forecast for today? If you guessed low to mid-80s, you’re correct!

Stepping out the door in the morning will be that special time of day when you’re not roasting under the sun. The sky will be clear and as a result, temperatures will fall to the upper 40s. As upper-level ridging takes over this weekend so will those unusually warm temperatures.

Daytime highs will hover in the low 80s in the Willamette Valley. Going to the gorge this weekend? Pack lots of water because highs may reach the mid 80’s. The coast is the one place where you can chill out under partly cloudy skies and temps in the low to mid 60’s. Go fly a kite in the afternoon. A northerly breeze will pick up later today.

Windy for mariners

URGENT – MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Portland OR Coastal waters from Cascade Head to Florence OR out 10 NM- Waters from Cascade Head to Florence OR from 10 to 60 NM- SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT SATURDAY. * WHAT…North winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas 6 to 9 feet at 8 seconds. Seas will likely be steep and choppy at times, especially during the afternoon and evening hours. * WHERE…Waters from Cascade Head to Florence OR from 10 to 60 NM and Coastal waters from Cascade Head to Florence OR out 10 NM. * WHEN…Until 11 PM PDT Saturday. * IMPACTS…Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. https://forecast.weather.gov/wwamap/wwatxtget.php?cwa=pqr&wwa=small%20craft%20advisory