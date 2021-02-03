Ups and downs of February weather as the weekend approaches

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – With only 28 days in February, it can go by pretty quick. Do you think of it as an extension of January or a transition month to spring weather? It’s hard to pinpoint, because we get a bit of both.

As we wrap up the week, we will feel more like winter around here. Temperatures are in the mid-40s the next few days, with overnight temperatures in the 30s, pushing near freezing (that’s about average for our winter). We do have a bit of a warming sequence to start the weekend, but we aren’t going to call off winter yet.

The extended forecast is actually looking colder and we have more below average days coming. That won’t be the case Saturday, but we start noticing signs by Sunday.

Wednesday Morning

That’s good, we need more snow and we need to take on winter when it is here. We had a solid dose of snow Tuesday night into Wednesday and that is going to help the base of the ski resorts out. However, we are still behind when it comes to our snowpack, and another round of low mountain snow would be a good thing.

The eastern basins are fairing better than some of our close-to-home basins. We are in the yellow and orange, but we are hoping to get to that green and above level on the percent table in the graphic attached to Kelley’s message below.

Snow continues to fall across the #Cascades this morning. Check out some of these totals at our local resorts! ❄️ Snowpack SWE still below normal at this point in the season. Eastern basin totals are fairing much better. @KOINNews #PNW pic.twitter.com/xrG5KcLGx1 — Kelley Bayern (@KelleyKOIN) February 3, 2021

For the most part, the next few days will be pretty dry. We are expecting another shuttle of moisture as we get to Friday. That should bring in more rain, but snow levels remain fairly high for the Cascades. Another scenario is where the basins to the east will find more snow and we fall short. There is cold air moving in from Canada, which doesn’t quite make it to the Cascades just yet. That and the combination of a warmer flow coming off the Pacific will keep us in the rain category. That cold air may be on the way though.

Fast forward to Friday and you can find massive pool of cold air over the northern states and that is creeping down through the United States. That cold air will navigate westward too, trying to find a way through the mountains to the Columbia Basin. It won’t make it by Saturday, but we have a shot late weekend through next week. That cold air can move quickly across the plain states and through the Midwest, but we have the mountains as a barrier. Unless that core can collect farther to the west, it’s a bit harder to reach us.

Right now, we are experiencing the ups and downs of February weather. One day we have a chance for very spring-like thunderstorms and the next we are preparing for low elevation snow.