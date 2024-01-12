PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The incoming snow this weekend is bound to bring a wave of accidents and injuries.

Slick suraces on roads and sidewalks can lead to anything from mild sprains to serious concussions if you’re not careful.

Urgent care experts say that even a little bit of extra preparation can help you avoid some extremely painful accidents.

“Please use your equipment, use shoes that are sticky or if you have those stretch-on spikes for hiking in the snow. Make sure to gravel or kitty litter– or salt your pathways or stairs,” said Dr. Anne Toledo, chief of urgent care at Kaiser Permanente. “If you’re an older adult or someone with health problems, please have your loved ones try to help you with ice and snow removal and don’t try to tackle it yourself.”

Dr. Toledo also cautioned against overexerting yourself while shoveling snow as it can lead to heart issues. Additionally, she recommends not warming up vehicles in enclosed areas to avoid carbon monoxide poisoning.