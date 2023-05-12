PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – The U.S. Forest Service is warning climbers that the region’s heat wave is expected to create hazardous climbing conditions on Mount Hood this weekend.

“The mountain literally falls apart in a heat spell, producing many hazards, so plan to climb very early or wait for cooler and safer conditions,” Mount Hood National Forest wrote on social media Friday.

Daily highs are expected to reach 55 degrees on Mount Hood slopes Friday. Temperatures are forecast to rise through the weekend, reaching 65 by Tuesday. This increasingly warm weather is expected to increase the risk of falling ice and rocks, the U.S. Forest Service warns. The rising temperatures could also cause wet snow avalanches and weaken snow bridges covering crevasses.

“Please start very early to manage these hazards if you’re considering a climb on Saturday or Sunday,” the USFS stated in Friday’s climbing report.

“Know that overnight refreeze could be minimal and morning thaw might occur unexpectedly early. Friday morning’s forecast cooler temperatures, light wind, and clear skies should provide excellent climbing conditions and a safer alternative to the weekend.”