Valentine’s Day in Oregon: Box of rain, vase of mountain snow

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – After an unbelievable February weekend, bringing in three days of record high temperatures on Friday through Sunday, we are back to February basics for Valentine’s Day.

Rain returns to the forecast after taking a quick winter vacation for the last 10 days. We haven’t had measurable rain in Portland since February 3. We will wake up to rain around the region on Monday. It will be fairly wet in the morning hours, turning to broken showers by evening.

Expect temperatures to be around 10 to 15 degrees colder compared to this weekend. We should see daytime highs around the upper 40s by the afternoon.

Swipe through the graphics below to get a visual idea of the Monday forecast. Futurecast has a round of showers from the Cascades west to the coast by 7 a.m. It sure looks like the window from 6 to 10 a.m. will be the wettest period of the day for the valley and likely the coast.

Central Oregon may avoid much of the moisture. By late Monday afternoon, scattered showers turn more isolated. Plenty of snow coming down for the Cascades as we keep the northwest flow cranking behind the arriving cold front. Most of the action slows down by late night. Weather models have been bouncing around the rain totals, with most locations in the valley seeing somewhere around .10 – .20 inches of rain. There may be a few isolated spots that find a bit more or less than that. Weather models are overdoing the rain for central Oregon.

If you have plans to hit the mountain for Valentine’s Day, be ready for snow! We have a winter weather advisory in place from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday. Weather models are projecting around 3 to 6 inches from Government Camp to the base of Mt. Hood Meadows. Snow totals may be more for some spots higher in elevation. Snow levels will be below the passes, making it a snow trip. A fresh coat of snow for the mountains in eastern Oregon as well.