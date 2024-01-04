PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A storm occurring along Alaska’s Aleutian Islands is expected to increase the risk of sneaker waves on the Oregon coast between Friday and Sunday.

Sneaker waves are large, potentially deadly waves that surge past the expected shoreline. These waves can surprise beachgoers, knock them off their feet and drag them into the icy water.

Video provided by viewer Ann Harper showed a nearly disastrous scene at the Barview Jetty near Rockaway Beach on Dec. 28, when a group of beachgoers were surprised by a powerful sneaker wave. Fortunately, no one was harmed by the sudden rush of water.

“Sneaker waves can strike seemingly without warning and have been responsible for numerous deaths in recent years,” the National Weather Service warns. “For much of the West Coast, sneaker waves kill more people than all other weather hazards combined.”

Sneaker waves can also carry heavy debris like logs, which can crush victims in their path. Beachgoers are strongly advised to avoid jetties and to always keep an eye on the ocean.

“Sneaker waves strike people who seriously underestimated the risk they are in,” the NWS said. “They are called sneaker waves because they often appear with no warning after long periods of quiet surf and much smaller waves, lulls that can last for 10 to 20 minutes.”

A hazardous seas warning has been issued for Southwest Washington and Northwest Oregon between Friday morning and Saturday afternoon. Breakers 15 to 20 feet high are possible during this time.