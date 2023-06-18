PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A funnel cloud was spotted over the Columbia River Gorge between Multnomah and Clark Counties at approximately 9 a.m. on Sunday.

Viewer Bryan Lieberman told KOIN 6 News that he and his family were in downtown Camas when they recorded video of the funnel cloud swirling into the Gorge.

National Weather Service lead meteorologist Hannah Chandler-Cooley in a phone interview said that there are no known witnesses to confirm if the funnel actually touched down in the area.

“We cannot confirm that it was a waterspout,” Chandler-Cooley said. “We do not know of anyone who had a visual of the base of the funnel to confirm if it touched the water or the ground.”

If a funnel cloud forms over water, it is classified as a waterspout. However, if a funnel forms over land or moves from the water to that land, it becomes a tornado.

The funnel cloud that formed over the Gorge on Sunday morning was visible for several minutes before dissipating.

Chances of isolated thunderstorms could bring gusty, erratic winds and small hail to the region Sunday.

The NWS has received no additional reports of funnel clouds in the greater Portland area.