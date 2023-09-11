PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — An eruption of activity over Portland picked up by a National Weather Service weather radar on Sept. 10 was likely caused by a large flock of migrating birds, experts say.

The National Weather Service stated that there were clear skies when a weather radar designed to detect precipitation flashed over Portland on Sunday, leading meteorologists to suspect that the radar picked up scores of birds simultaneously taking flight over the city. Experts with Portland Audubon agreed with the NWS assessment.

“It’s not possible to determine species via radar, but likely it’s due to fall migratory movement of birds,” Portland Audubon told KOIN 6 News. “Portland is right on the Pacific Flyway — the ‘air highway’ millions of birds use every year to migrate to their breeding and wintering grounds across North and South America.”

KOIN 6 Meteorologist Kelley Bayern said that this type of radar is generally used to detect rain or snow, but that flying birds occasionally trigger a reading. Based on the time and location of the flash, Bayern guessed that the reading was caused by a flock of migrating Vaux’s swifts known to roost in the area.

“Radio waves are sent out and bounce off of moving birds if they are flying through the scope of the radar, and that radar pulse definitely looks like birds,” Bayern said. “I don’t know what kind of birds, but I do know that now is the time for Vaux’s swifts roosting in chimneys. There’s a popular spot that they go to, and that radar loop is likely the birds leaving in the morning.”