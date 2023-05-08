Monday evening will be Portland's last chance for wet weather this week.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Thunderstorm chances grow Monday evening as clouds build over the Cascades of Oregon and Washington during the afternoon hours.

KOIN 6 Meteorologist Josh Cozart shares the thunderstorm potential timeline for Monday, May 8, 2023

Portland’s storm potential increases Monday with the threat of hail, lightning, and heavy rain expected. No severe weather is expected across the Pacific Northwest Monday evening, but a ‘non-severe’ thunderstorm potential remains.

May 8, 2023 thunderstorm potential locations across western Oregon and Washington Monday evening

Rain accumulation could near close to 0.10″ of rain Monday evening. This will be Portland’s last chance for wet weather this week. Summer-like temperatures begin to build later in the week. Afternoon temperature highs will threaten current records through the weekend.