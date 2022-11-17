PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A high wind warning is in effect until 7 a.m. Friday, as 40 to 50-mph winds blow through Portland and beyond.

Some of the strongest winds were recorded at Crown Point at about 12:25 a.m. Thursday, where gusts exceeded 80 mph.

As we head hit the early afternoon hours, winds had slowed to around 60 mph — but KOIN 6 News Meteorologist Kelley Bayern reports that 70-mph gusts will remain possible near the Crown Point State Scenic Corridor.

Damaging winds hit Portland today. KOIN 6 News

“Very windy today, with power outages happening now and more possible throughout the day,” Bayern said. “A wind advisory around the Portland metro area is in place through Friday morning for gusts exceeding 40 mph. Elevated neighborhoods like those in the West Hills could see gusts closer to 50 mph today.”

Forecasted wind gusts in Portland for Thursday and Friday. | KOIN 6 News

Dry, windy conditions have persisted throughout the week. On Monday afternoon, the Vista House museum closed for the day when 61-mph gusts picked up in the area.

KOIN 6 News reporter Jenny Young reported live from the Vista House Thursday afternoon, where wind conditions were visibly harsh. Watch her full report in the video player above.

Temperatures are expected to hover between the mid 40s and low 30s for the rest of the week. The coldest night of the season, so far, is expected Friday night, with a low of 31 degrees.

Forecasted rain totals remain uncertain for next week, but showers are likely to move back into the Portland area by Monday and persist into Thanksgiving Day.