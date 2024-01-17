PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Local resident Brandt Bechard strapped on his hockey gear hit the street for a skate around Southeast Portland Wednesday morning.

The layer of ice that coated much of the Willamette Valley overnight was thick enough for Bechard to get in some outdoor hockey practice in the Foster-Powell neighborhood at 8 a.m. Bechard said he recorded himself ice skating to show his dad in Maine how cold it is on the West Coast.

While the roads remain slick, above-freezing temperatures and rain are slowly turning the city to slush as of Wednesday morning. Follow KOIN 6 News for the latest local weather updates.