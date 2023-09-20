PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The final days of summer are quickly coming to a close as the highest points of Mt. Hood see a light dusting of snow early Wednesday morning.

Warmer afternoon temperatures won’t likely let the snow stay, but these cooler and snowier views are a sign of what’s to come. Mt. Hood has already seen a light dusting of snow earlier this month, but even more snow is possible next week.

The first atmospheric river of the fall season is possible as early as next week. Cooler temperatures and increased moisture help to increase the snow potential for the high mountain peaks of the Cascades.

Rain spotted over Mt. Hood Meadows on the morning of Wednesday, September 20, 2023 after a fresh dusting of snow fell over the peak

In addition to the light dusting of snow, Mt. Hood continued to show off Wednesday morning with a bit of a rainbow forming in the lower-elevation rain.