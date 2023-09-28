PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Eclipsed by the clouds for the past week, Mt. Hood gave Oregonians a sneak peek at its fresh layer of winter snow on Thursday.

The first atmospheric river of the Fall season not only brought beneficial rain to the Pacific Northwest, but snow to the highest points of the Cascades. Snow elevations have sat above 6,500 ft. over the last several days. That means the remaining nearly 5,000 ft. of Mt. Hood was exposed to colder and snowier conditions.

Mt. Hood has already seen at least two light dustings of snow this month, but this is the biggest seasonal snowfall for Oregon’s highest peak. This is the first of hopefully many snow events the high volcanic peak will see moving towards the late fall and early winter months.