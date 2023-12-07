The flooding rains seen across the PNW have made for some great waterfall views along the Columbia River Gorge.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — This week’s atmospheric river brought more than half the monthly rainfall totals seen in December for Portland in just a few days. The flooding rains seen across the Pacific Northwest have also made for some great waterfall views along the Columbia River Gorge Thursday.

Even though rain showers are slowing, rainwater is still finding its way into streams and rivers. Some of those streams are producing some of Oregon’s most beloved waterfalls along Interstate 84.

Multnomah Falls

Multnomah Falls seen after flooding rains from an atmospheric river on Thursday, December 7, 2023 (KOIN Meteorologist Josh Cozart)

Multnomah Falls is always a sight to see just east of Portland year round, but the latest atmospheric river made it that much more mighty Thursday afternoon. It’s no surprise that spectators were still getting wet even after the rain had stopped falling Thursday afternoon.

Wahkeena Falls

Wahkeena Falls seen after flooding rains from an atmospheric river on Thursday, December 7, 2023 (KOIN Meteorologist Josh Cozart)

The first major waterfall heading east on the Historic Columbia River Hwy, Wahkeena Falls, wasn’t disappointing Thursday as water rushed down the hillside. The view is much drier at this location due to the overlook sitting back in front of the brunt of the falls.

Horsetail Falls

Horsetail Falls seen after flooding rains from an atmospheric river on Thursday, December 7, 2023 (KOIN Meteorologist Josh Cozart)

A wet view of the Horsetail Falls could be seen as the force of water kept onlookers wet due to the close vantage point. The amount of water falling and the close view people can get made for a loud and wet experience.