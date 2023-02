PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland ended Wednesday with 10.8″ of snow! That’s a record for Feb. 22.

This daily total comes in second place to an 80-year-old record for the most snow in a single day for Portland. The crown jewel of snowiest days recorded in Portland was Jan. 21, 1943, at 14.4″.

KOIN 6 meteorologist Josh Cozart captured some stunning drone footage of the snowfall in Portland and shows snow-covered roadways.

The full video can be viewed in the player above.