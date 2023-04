PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — As much as 20-plus-feet of snow has built up in Western mountain ranges in recent months, bringing rapid drought relief and superb winter sport conditions to the region in 2023.

Data provided by the National Weather Service show the waves of snow that have gradually built up the region’s snowpack since late October, when Western mountain peaks were completely dry.

Watch the video provided to see the region’s dramatic rise in snowpack between Oct. 16 and April 6.