Virtual forecast conference talks upcoming La Niña pattern

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Some of the best weather minds in the state met on Saturday for the annual Winter Weather Forecast Conference, except this year, the meeting of the American Meteorological Society’s Oregon chapter was held virtually.

KOIN 6 News’ own Steve Pierce, who serves as chapter president, hosted the proceedings. One of the biggest factors discussed about the upcoming winter weather was what the La Niña pattern could mean for the season.

“I think the biggest issue you could get with La Niña, that I can see based on the analog work, would be is if you get a rain-on-snow event in the middle of winter, like we did in 1996. That concerns me more than a rapid snow melt off in the spring,” said Pete Parsons, meteorologist for the Oregon Department of Forestry.

If you want to dive into the whole discussion about weather patterns and what to expect this winter, you can watch the meeting on the Oregon AMS Facebook page.