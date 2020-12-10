Waking up dry Thursday but rain is here by dinner

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Early morning clouds today, with areas of dense fog around the region. This is going to be the setting for our day, as our next disturbance arrives during the afternoon.

Ready for more rain? This system is setting the table for what is going to be coming this weekend and early next week. As early as 10 a.m. there isn’t much luck with sunshine for us. I expect stratus clouds to be taking over and that will then lead to rain. That means when you’re leaving the house tomorrow you may want a heavier jacket that includes a hood.

Weather models are pushing in rain as early as 2 p.m. tomorrow. I think it is more likely that we end up with moderate showers after 4 p.m. as colder air and a front move in our direction. The forecast is calling for mountain snow at this time too, but I think that is also going to be a slower transition. We need that cold air to move in behind the front and before that, we have a warm sector of air in place aloft. It is more likely that we have some freezing rain or a mix of winter precipitation for areas of the Gorge at this time. Snow should pick up late Thursday into Friday morning. Snow levels dropping to 3,000 feet.

What’s going on with our temperatures Thursday? Well, they won’t be nearly as warm as where we topped Wednesday (54 degrees). Highs should reach the mid-40s. Temperatures will be pretty chilly across the state, with plenty of cooler air settling in. Our average high right now in Portland is supposed to be around 46 degrees. We won’t be very far from that Thursday. In fact, the day is going to be an honest representation of what December should feel and look like this time of the year. The wind may be a bit gusty for areas of the coast, likely more harnessed for other parts of the state. Cold winter air for Baker City and communities in eastern Oregon.

It appears that the area of low pressure and front is still looking to move in from the coast as late as 4 p.m. tomorrow. We will see how warm the southerly breeze can take us but look for highs in the mid-40s.