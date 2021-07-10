Wall-to-wall sunshine for Portland, region

A honey bee approaches the blossom of an Acacia tree during sunny spring weather in London, Friday, March 19, 2021.(AP Photo/Frank Augstein)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A sunny and warm Saturday is on the way, as early morning low clouds and fog along the coast should burn off in a few hours, giving way to sunshine.

Plenty of sunshine in the valley on Saturday with only brief morning low clouds. Wall-to-wall sunshine in the gorge and east of the Cascades.

Temperatures will range from the 60s along the coast, mid 80s in the valley, and 90s to near 100 on the east side of the state. Saturday morning will be the perfect time to get outside and get some exercise in before we heat up this afternoon.

There is no rain in sight for the next 7 days. The last measurable rain in Portland was 24 days ago.

As the hot weather continues, the fire danger risk continues to increase. Almost the entire state of Oregon is now under significant to extreme drought conditions. Please be safe out there.