PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A wet day is on the way Monday, which just happens to be the first full day of spring. Have the rain jacket ready to go.

Rain has been falling along the coast and through the valley and will be a soaker all morning long. Models continue to forecast as much as half-inch of rain in the valley and up to an inch along the coast.

Snow fell overnight at the mountain resorts, but that will change to rain as Monday moves along and the snowfall levels continues to rise. But there is good news.

After Monday’s rain, a ridge of high pressure will move in late Monday and Tuesday morning that will likely bring the warmest weather of the spring season on Tuesday. High temperatures between 65-70 in the valley will be common. That is great news for those who love some nice warm spring weather.

The rest of the week is looking mostly dry with mostly sunny days and temperatures in the 60s.