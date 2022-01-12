Warm air advection makes it feel like Spring in January

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Who’s ready for a spring day in January? We are expecting warmer than average temperatures Wednesday in the Willamette Valley and for the coast.

This warm air is pumping into the region from the southwest as an atmospheric river remains tilted to the north. The warm air advection may take our temperatures up near record range on Wednesday. The record high for January 12 is 62 degrees, set back in 1991. It’s not very often that we pick up temperatures in the 60s for the month of January. In fact, it’s quite infrequent, with only a 1.3% chance at the Portland Airport (1981-2010).

The average high temperature right now is 47 degrees. We will be pushing 10 to 15 degrees above average for many locations in the region. That means you can dress a little lighter and you won’t need that heavy winter jacket!

A ridge of high pressure is extending north and that should also keep us pretty dry Wednesday. We may have some sun breaks, too, which may offer a degree or two to the afternoon high.

You can swipe through the slideshow below to get an idea of what is going on around the area. Even the temperature that is coming in around 5,000 feet is expected to push to 50 degrees. Talk about some warmth around here!

It will be the strong southerly flow that helps us out. Swipe through the different weather models below, which all come out with a similar temperature for Wednesday. The only exception is the forecast high around Pendleton, which is projected to be around the lower 50s. Most of the weather models are underplaying the temperatures out near Pendleton with just highs in the 40s.

There are no signs of cold winter air returning to the forecast in the near future. It sure looks like we will ebb and flow around the upper 40s to lower 50s. Enjoy the warmer temperatures while they are around, because we can still see some cold arctic air in the end of January and we know February can bring in plenty of winter weather.