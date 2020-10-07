Warm and sunny Wednesday, but that rain is still coming

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — High pressure will start shifting east and breaking down over the Pacific Northwest (PNW) on Wednesday. What does that mean for the forecast? We are going to start transitioning to cool and active weather. It won’t happen overnight, so that means our Wednesday is still going to be fairly nice. There will be a weak area of low pressure moving through Thursday and Friday morning, which will increase the clouds. With that, very little rain for Oregon and Washington. You can see signs of that Wednesday if you look west of Portland out towards the Pacific Ocean.

Temperatures slightly cooler for the Oregon coast and the Willamette Valley compared to Tuesday. Expect highs in the mid-70s around Portland and upper 70s to the south. Still, we are forecasting lower 80s east of the Cascades with plenty of sun in the forecast. Clouds may increase for the Oregon coast through the day, especially to the south. For the most part, temperatures don’t cool very much.

We are currently at 12 days without measurable rain in Portland. We have to go back to September 25, when we had 0.88 inches of rain in Portland. That event really helped out our wildfires and smoke. This next round of rain may also bring in similar totals and may also help the current state of the wildfires and wildfire smoke. Right now, we are either all in with rain or collecting no rain. That will change as we go through the fall but for now, we’ve needed an atmospheric river to bring in rain and that is no different this weekend.





Wednesday should start with a few clouds, but I would expect a nice sunrise for many. Clouds will threaten the coast through the day and eventually, those clouds will move inland by Wednesday night. How about rain? It’s looking dry, with a small threat for some light rain trying to move in for portions of the coast. Most should stay dry on Wednesday. When is the rain moving in? It is still expected to arrive overnight into Saturday. For now, we continue the dry days in Portland but expect to wake up this weekend with rain.