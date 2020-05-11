Warm overnight temperatures turning cooler by tonight

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – No doubt it was a warm weekend, but it wasn’t just our afternoon temperatures that were spiking, we also had some very warm overnight temperatures.

Why is this a subject of conversation come Monday? Well, we are finally going to see those nighttime temperatures cool back down. You may have noticed that when you cracked the windows open or when you had an early start to the day that it was already pretty warm.

Both Saturday and Sunday morning, we broke overnight warm low records (images below). Saturday there were at least six communities that broke record warm low temperatures, from Astoria to Troutdale. Troutdale broke the record by 10 degrees! They only cooled down to 65 before roaring again on Sunday. That is not enough to cool things down.

No worries, a cool marine push is going to bring our conditions back to where they should be. That means some adjustments to our warm nighttime temperatures. As we work through the first two to three days of the week, those overnight temperatures should settle in around 10 degrees cooler than what we were seeing this past weekend. Temperatures likely in the 40s to start the day. Why? We are cutting off that offshore flow and the warm east breeze coming off the mountains. Forty-seven degrees is the average low for this time in May, that is where we want to be.

As always, we can thank the Pacific Ocean for the regulation of our temperatures. The next time we should have morning temperatures near 60 degrees should be in August, but we know that it doesn’t work that way. For now, enjoy the cooler marine air that we surely love in the PNW.