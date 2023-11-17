PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The warm before Portland’s next storm arrives Friday as temperatures climb to nearly 60ºF across western Oregon and Washington.

Sunny skies and mild conditions are the last taste of dry weather before another fall storm brings rain back to the region this weekend. Friday morning’s patchy fog will quickly clear to sunny skies. It’s the abundant sunshine Friday afternoon that will help push temperatures into the upper 50s if not even the low 60s.

Near record warm expected in Portland Friday, November 17 as the PNW prepares for another round of weekend rain

While these temperatures are above normal for the middle of November, they aren’t expected to break any records. Portland’s record currently sits at 63ºF for November 17, last set back in 2007.

A powerful front will help drop temperatures and bring the chance of rain back into the area by Saturday afternoon.

Rain accumulation will begin to increase and near a half inch for the Willamette Valley and likely over an inch for some coastal communities through the weekend.

Despite slightly cooler temperatures this weekend, afternoon highs will remain near average for November.

KOIN 6 Meteorologist Josh Cozart shares Portland’s weather forecasting leading up to Thanksgiving

Overall, the week leading up to Thanksgiving will be relatively uneventful. Slightly cooler conditions are expected for the holiday weekend.