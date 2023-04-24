PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Better late than never!

On average we see a 70-degree daytime high in early April, but, this year we have yet to reach 70-degrees this month.

However, that’s all about to change!

This upcoming week, we’re going to see a little bit of everything in terms of the temperatures. We’ll go from a high of 58 on Monday to a high of 81 on Friday.

Following Sunday’s damp and cool conditions we’ll have one more day of similar weather before the drying out and warming up trend begins on Tuesday.

So, if you’ve been looking for ‘late-spring’ weather Tuesday is your day, but if you have been hoping to see mid-70s, you’re going to love Thursday!

And for all you who can’t stop smiling when we reach daytime highs in the 80s, make sure you get out and enjoy all that sunshine on Friday!