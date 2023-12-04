PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Temperatures remained on the warm side into Monday with periods of rain across the Portland metro. Similar conditions are expected Monday as the next in a series of storm systems is winding up in the Pacific and heads this way.

Expect periods of scattered rain Monday with temperatures near 60 for daytime highs across the metro area. That is a full 10 degrees above where we should be for this time of the year. Expect approximately 1/2 inch of rain in Portland metro on Monday.

Any snow that fell in the mountains over the weekend has changed back to rain and will stay that way through at least Wednesday, as a warm southwest flow aloft continues to push warm air and plenty of moisture into the region.

The snowfall level is nearly 8000 feet on Monday morning. The well-advertised atmospheric river event is still anticipated to arrive later Monday and overnight.

Tuesday looks to be a soaker with a flood watch up for all areas of western Oregon through Wednesday. Expect as much as 2-4 inches of rainfall in the Willamette Valley and 4-5 inches at some coastal locations before it all comes to an end later Thursday.