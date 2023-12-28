PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Warmer and drier conditions continue to build over the Pacific Northwest after Oregon and Washington’s unusually warm and wet December.

Temperatures will continue to build Thursday as afternoon highs near the mid-50s. That’s nearly 10 degrees above normal for the end of December. Thursday’s high will sit just four degrees below the 1945 record of 58 degrees.

Drier and warmer conditions expected along the Willamette Valley Thursday, December 28, 2023

The warmer weather is in part to the drier conditions, but Portland’s latest drying trend is a welcome sight. The Rose City has already seen 3.5 inches over the normal rain to date for Dec. 28.

For those traveling along I-5 will see dry roads both north and south through Seattle to California in Oregon. This latest drying trend will take the Portland area through much of the day Friday.

Travel across Oregon will be drier and mild over the next few days as the holiday travel season continues

Snow comes to end over the mountains as dry conditions return. It’s not until Saturday where rain chances increase and snow elevations drop to nearly 4,500 feet.

Lower snow elevations are expected Saturday as a few showers are expected to return to parts of western Oregon and Washington

Temperatures are expected to remain above average through the end of 2023. New Year’s Eve is expected to stay dry in Portland with mild conditions.

Oregon and Washington’s next round of heavy rain is expected Saturday with scattered showers. The first round of rain for 2024 starts as early as the second day of the year, with cooler conditions expected on Tuesday.