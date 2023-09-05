PORTLAND, Ore, (KOIN) — Warmer and drier skies return to the Portland metro Tuesday afternoon, but fall-like conditions remain.

Afternoon highs will continue to sit below normal Tuesday afternoon thanks to the slow warming start to the day. Patchy morning fog and cloud coverage will prevent parts of western Oregon and Washington from warming too rapidly.

Decreasing clouds and warmer temperatures are expected in Portland Tuesday, September 5, 2023

Tuesday marks the start of Oregon and Washington’s latest warming trend. Highs will slowly begin to warm throughout the week, but will remain below average through the weekend. Portland should typically be in the low 80s for the first full week of September.

KOIN 6 Meteorologist Josh Cozart shares the mild and drier weather pattern returning to Portland

Rain chances remain lackluster despite a weak front pushing through the area Wednesday. If anything, that front will keep temperatures mild until highs return to normal conditions this weekend. Portland’s next chance to see rain isn’t until the start of next week.