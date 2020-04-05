Warmer temperatures Sunday, but a chance for a few t-storms

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – After a gloomy Saturday, expect a few sun breaks on Sunday. What you will really notice are the warmer temperatures. After only topping off in the lower 50s and even some in the 40s on Saturday (10-15 degrees below average), we will be right near average on Sunday. Here is how your Sunday will break down, expect those clouds in the morning. Temperatures likely starting in the lower 40s but by lunch, it should be just around the lower to mid-50s. The afternoon will likely bring in partly cloudy conditions with some sun. It’s possible a rogue shower finds its way into our region but I would count on us being mainly dry.

Now, if you’re south of about Wilsonville and locations like Oregon City, you may come across a stray thunderstorm. That cold pool aloft with some spring sun will help fire up some action. I think the location to concentrate on will south central Cascades and areas of central Oregon. With that, it does look like there will be some energy to work with in the southern Willamette Valley and Cascade hills. I would be prepared for some action around Linn or Marion counties. However, weather models aren’t that impressive.

Eventually, that area of low pressure will be out of here and we will start to see a ridge of high-pressure move in and kick the clouds and rain out of here by midweek. Enjoy your Sunday and the little things.