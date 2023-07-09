PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Sunday, the forecast is calling for low to mid 80’s around the Portland metro. We’ll start our day with a few morning clouds before those clouds usher themselves out the door and we’ll see plenty of blue skies.

Looking at the long-term rain chances, we are not seeing any rain in the forecast for the next 10 days around our region.

Fire Danger

With dry and breezy conditions in the Columbia River Gorge, wildfire danger is elevated in the afternoon and evening hours near Hood River and The Dalles.

With the fire that started southeast of Mount Hood Saturday afternoon, winds shouldn’t be a big factor for Sunday morning. Gusts will be calm out of the west. However, the winds around Mount Hood will pick up Sunday afternoon with gusts as high as 21 mph.

The Gorge will continue to see very breezy conditions on Sunday and near the Tunnel 5 Fire with gusts out of the west, ranging from 20 to 25 mph.

Long-term Forecast

Portland and the metro area will start the week with below normal temps for this time of year with partly cloudy skies. Monday’s forecast high in PDX is 77. But by late in the week, we’ll start to see warmer temps and blue skies once again as we get back to the upper 80s and low 90s.