Warmer weather coming; potentially our first 70-degree day this week

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – If you’re hoping for more sunshine and less rain this week, you’ve got it! We are going to be transitioning to a warmer and dry pattern for the week. I know a bit of sunshine can really feel good at a time like this. There will be a few clouds hanging around on Monday and more so on Tuesday, but by midweek, we are hitting the jackpot. After nearly spending about 2 weeks in the lower 50s and even a few locations in the 40s, we are breaking out of the cold spell.

We may start the morning off with some clouds Monday as high pressure moves in. Mainly for areas along the coast, but it’s possible for the valley too. Most of the day should be nice and sunny. Now let’s discuss the temperatures, because this is some of the warmest air that we’ve had all year. We will open the week up right around average in the lower 60s. Tuesday may be a bit “cooler” with a high slightly below average. Then there is midweek… you know, there was one day in March where we hit 67 degrees and everyone was outside enjoying the weather. Well this week we should top that and we will likely have a few days of that nice spring weather. Please continue to remember what is going on around you and enjoy this weather with social distancing and from the confines of your home.

Now it has been 170 days since we’ve had a 70-degree temperature in Portland. You would have to go back to October to remember what that feels like if you haven’t traveled to warmer climates lately. Well there are two chances that some communities may top off around 70 and that will fall on both Wednesday and Thursday. To see a day or two in the 70s in April is pretty common, but we haven’t seen it yet this year! Enjoy the warmer weather.