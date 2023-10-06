PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Summer temperatures are back for a quick visit Friday as Portland sees highs return to the mid-80s.

No records are expected to be broken Friday, but some of the warmest conditions seen in Portland for weeks will return to the Pacific Northwest. It’s been since September 16, 2023, since The Rose City saw its last 80°F temperature.

However, Portland’s record-warm temperatures are threatened come Saturday. That’s where highs will be slightly cooler, but the current record only stands at 83°F for October 7.

These warmer conditions are due to a ridge of high-pressure building over the western half of the country. That high will promote easterly winds, which dry and warm up the Willamette Valley.

Strong winds are expected for the Portland area and along the Columbia River Gorge on Friday afternoon. Some wind gusts could be near 30-35 mph through the gorge.

KOIN 6 Meteorologist Josh Cozart shares Portland’s drier and warmer weather expected through the weekend with rain returning Monday

Some gusty conditions could linger into Saturday as temperatures remain above average. The warm before Portland’s next storm comes to an end as a cold front brings rain chances back to the region and drops temperatures below normal next week.