PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Warmer temperatures have found their way back to the Portland metro area after nearly six weeks of being lost. Portland hasn’t seen a 60 degree temperatures fall on the weekend in over a month. March 18, 2023 was the last time Portland saw temperatures in the 60s.

Warmer temperatures expected in Portland Saturday, April 21, 2023

That chance returns Saturday as forecast highs put the Rose City back on track for average conditions. Not only will afternoon temperatures climb Saturday afternoon, but drier skies will make a welcomed return.

Those mild temperatures will take the warm weather lovers into Sunday. However, temperatures will drop slightly Sunday as the mercury falls to the upper 50s.

Weekend forecast for the Woodburn Wooden Shoe Tulip Farm Festival

Rain chances increase slightly Saturday night into the early morning hours Sunday. The chance of rain remains primarily for the overnight hours. An additional tenth to quarter of an inch of rain is possible from Saturday to Sunday for western Oregon and Washington.

Weekend forecast rain totals for western Oregon and Washington

Spotty showers are possible again Monday, but not widespread. That starts the warming trend that will take over the western half of the country next week.

KOIN 6 Meteorologist Josh Cozart shares Portland’s warmer extended forecast

These will be some of the warmest temperatures experienced in the Pacific Northwest so far this year. No records are expected to be broken next week, but afternoon highs will pleasantly sit in the mid to upper 70s in a week’s time.