PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — An early onset of spring will take hold of Portland Thursday afternoon!

Sunny and dry skies return as afternoon temperatures climb well into the mid-50s. Portland hasn’t seen an afternoon temperature of 56 degrees since Nov. 14, 2022.

Warmest temperatures since November expected in Portland Thursday

On average, Feb. 9 typically sees an afternoon high of 51 with the monthly average sitting at 52 degrees. That makes February the third coldest month of the year on average.

Average monthly high temperatures in Portland

Skies are expected to remain dry and sunny Thursday afternoon before the latest cold front moves through late Thursday night. The front will bring rain chances back to western Oregon and Washington Thursday night and linger into Friday. Temperatures will be impacted by the front with afternoon highs falling to the low 50s on Friday and into the upper 40s on Saturday.

Even colder air is expected to come on Valentine’s Day. This coincides with the chance for moisture Tuesday.

Portland’s extended weather forecast

A rain/snow mix is starting to take shape for the Portland metro area at the start of next week. Weather models continue to fluctuate as the storm develops. The forecast is subject to change by the weekend.