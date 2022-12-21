PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — With freezing temperatures forecasted overnight Wednesday and into the weekend, warming shelters are preparing to welcome people in across the Portland metro area.

Multnomah County and Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler declared a state of emergency ahead of the Winter Storm Watch and Wind Chill Advisory issued for the metro area that starts at 4 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 22 and ends at 6 a.m. Friday, Dec. 23.

Four severe weather warming shelters will open throughout Multnomah County at 8 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 21. While the shelters already have employees with medical and behavioral health expertise, officials are also calling on volunteers to help with meals and other management tasks.

Portsmouth Union Church: 4775 N. Lombard St., Portland, OR 97203,

Arbor Lodge: 1952 N. Lombard St., Portland, OR 97217

Sunrise Center: 18901 E. Burnside St., Gresham, OR 97233

Oregon Convention Center: 960 NE 1st Ave. Portland, OR 97232

Free transportation to the shelters will be available through TriMet or by calling 211. TriMet riders should let their driver know they’re heading to a shelter.

County officials remind folks that libraries will be open during daytime hours, along with the Behavioral Health Resource Center in downtown Portland.

Washington County severe weather shelters will open at 4 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 21 until noon on Saturday, Dec. 24. County officials said no one will be turned away, including pets.