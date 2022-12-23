Homeless people line up outside a warming shelter in Portland, December 27, 2021 (KOIN)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — With sub-freezing temperatures forecasted into the weekend, many warming shelters are remaining open Friday night.

Multnomah County

In a release Friday, Multnomah County said five severe weather shelters will be open until Saturday, Dec. 24.

Officials said no one will be turned away, even pets. The shelters will also reportedly be accessible to those with disabilities.

Reynolds High School : 1698 SW Cherry Park Rd., Troutdale, OR 97060

: 1698 SW Cherry Park Rd., Troutdale, OR 97060 Portsmouth Union : 4775 N. Lombard St., Portland, OR 97203,

: 4775 N. Lombard St., Portland, OR 97203, Arbor Lodge : 1952 N. Lombard St., Portland, OR 97217

: 1952 N. Lombard St., Portland, OR 97217 Sunrise Center : 18901 E. Burnside St., Portland, OR 97233

: 18901 E. Burnside St., Portland, OR 97233 Oregon Convention Center: 960 NE 1st, Portland, OR 97232

Anyone needing a ride to a warming shelter is urged to call 211 or grab a ride with TriMet. TriMet asks riders to let their driver know they’re heading to a shelter.

Those wanting to take TriMet should plan ahead as all MAX light rails have been temporarily suspended and some bus services have been cut back. Riders can check TriMet’s website for the latest details on their route.

Libraries across Multnomah County, which often welcome individuals seeking a warm place during the day, will be closed Friday.

Washington County

Washington County plans to keep warming centers open for anyone who needs a place to stay until at least noon on Saturday, Dec. 24. The two shelters will also be providing hot meals.

The Salvation Army Building : 1440 SE 21st Ave, Hillsboro

: 1440 SE 21st Ave, Hillsboro Beaverton Community Center: 12350 SW 5th St

Those needing a ride to either shelter location should call 503-846-4722.

County officials said pet owners should check with shelter staff but pets are okay.

Clackamas County

Residents in Clackamas County will also be able to stay warm Friday night. The following shelters will be open.

Father’s Heart Street Ministry: 603 12th St., Oregon City Hours: Open from 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 23 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 24 The shelter welcomes service pets that are either leashed or crated.

Molalla Hope Center: 209 Kennel Avenue, Molalla Hours: Currently open until 8 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 24 Dogs and other small animals are allowed if they’re in a carrier. In addition to hot drinks, the shelter will serve dinner around 7 p.m.