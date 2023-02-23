PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — As freezing temperatures and record-level snow slammed the Pacific Northwest on Wednesday, Multnomah County is searching for volunteers to help staff warming shelters in Portland.

On Thursday, Multnomah County is opening three daytime warming shelters around Portland with all sites accepting pets and are accessible for people with disabilities. Officials said those seeking shelter will not be turned away.

Portland warming shelter locations:

The Lloyd Center will also be open during the day, the city said.

Volunteers are encouraged to sign up for shifts at sites they can easily walk to, the county said.

For overnight shelter, officials said the Charles Jordan Community Center, at 9009 N. Fosse St., will open at 8 p.m. Thursday.

Depending on staffing, Multnomah County said it hopes to open two additional overnight shelters at Imago Dei Church and Friendly House.

Multnomah County libraries will be closed.

TriMet is offering free rides to warming shelters, however officials say riders should expect delays. On Wednesday, Multnomah County said over 320 people accessed warming shelters out of the 500 beds available.

The Joint Office of Homeless Services is continuing outreach and is providing supplies to people who are unsheltered, the county said.

Community members can request a welfare check for those who are unsheltered and do not appear to be dressed for the cold temps through the City of Portland’s non-emergency line at 503-823-3333.

Multnomah County officials warn the signs of hypothermia mimic those of drug or alcohol impairment including extreme tiredness, shivering, confusion and slurred speech. In infants, this can include bright red and cold skin and lethargy, officials said. If anyone unsheltered appears in danger officials say to call 911.

Clark County

Clark County is also opening a daytime warming shelter at St. Paul’s Basement at 1309 Franklin St. in Vancouver and is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday.

Overnight shelters will open at Living Hope Church in Vancouver from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. and Refuel Washougal from 6 p.m. to 7 a.m.

Fort Vancouver Regional Libraries will also be open during the day.