WashCo to open warming shelters amid freezing temps

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — With a late-winter cold snap expected Washington County will be opening severe weather shelters early Monday night.

Warming centers will open at 7 p.m. the Beaverton Community Center and the Salvation Army Building in Hillsboro. The shelters will be open for 24 hours, and hot meals will be provided.

Those needing transportation to the shelters should call 503-846-4722.

211info — Housing and Shelter

Multnomah County said they don’t have plans to open shelters for Monday night.

KOIN 6 asked Clackamas County about their plans but has not yet received a response.