Warming up in time for spring

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Hello Spring! Morning temperatures will start in the mid to upper 30’s and warm to the low to mid 60’s today, making it potentially one of the warmest days we’ve had this year. Friday may be even warmer depending on cloud coverage.

Our maximum daytime high so far at PDX is: 62 degrees. March and April tend to be cool with only a few dry, warm days. The next two days plus the weekend will be a treat with several days of sunshine. Our normal high/low is 57/40 at PDX. The warmest temp recorded in the month of March at PDX is 80 degrees. That was 1947.

These temperatures and stretch of zero rain will certainly open the door to lots of yard/gardening projects. And wouldn’t you know it, the normal last freeze in Portland is today, March 19.

We could use some rain because we’re seriously lacking for the season by about 7 inches. And we’re behind month to date as well. The normal month-to-date total is 2.26 inches. The normal total for the entire month of March is 3.68 inches.

One thing that seems to be a sure thing is that our daylight time is getting longer. Or is it? Here’s a list of debunked weather myths according to the Farmer’s Almanac.