PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Large, 30-foot breakers will create a heightened risk of sneaker waves and rip currents from Southwest Washington to the Central Oregon Coast this week as a storm hits the region.

The National Weather Service warns that beachgoers should be especially cautious of sneaker waves between Monday and Wednesday morning.

“Keep away from large logs on the beach,” the National Weather Service said. “Water running up on the beach can easily lift or roll logs which can injure or kill someone caught in their path.”

A high-surf advisory will be issued for the region from 5 a.m. Tuesday to 10 a.m. Wednesday. Due to an “energetic” west-northwest swell, beachgoers are advised to completely avoid jetties and the shoreline during the advisory.

“A high-surf advisory means that high surf will affect beaches, producing rip currents, sneaker waves and beach erosion,” the NWS said. “Stay well back from the water’s edge and be alert for exceptionally high waves.”

In addition to bringing choppy seas, the storm will deliver snow in the mountains and even potential low-level elevations. However, Portland’s snow chances don’t increase until Wednesday, when a cold front also comes to town.

Stay with KOIN 6 News as this late February winter storm hits the region.