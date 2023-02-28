PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — With another round of snow falling Tuesday, Washington County announced its opening warming centers later this afternoon.

Starting at 4 p.m., the Salvation Army Building in Hillsboro will be open to anyone seeking shelter. TriMet route 57 can take riders to this shelter.

The Beaverton Community Center will also open and can be reached by Trimet routes 52, 76 and 78.

County officials said the centers will allow pets but guests will need to work with shelter staff.

More information on Washington County shelters can be found on the county’s website.

Anyone who needs a ride to a shelter should call 503.846.4722.