MT. HOOD MEADOWS, Ore. (KOIN) — Oregon’s latest cold front and strong winds helped simultaneously form a cap cloud and lenticular cloud over the peak of Mt. Hood on Tuesday.

A time-lapse view of these clouds isn’t needed to see the strong winds blowing over the volcano. Mt. Hood Meadows saw wind gusts near 60 mph Tuesday evening as the cap cloud eclipsed the view of Oregon’s highest mountain peak.

Lenticular Cloud

A spaceship shaped cloud on the leeward side of a mountain is typically known as a lenticular cloud. Strong winds are forced up by a high mountain peak. As the air is forced up in elevation, it cools and condenses. Strong winds aloft help smooth and shape the cloud in a nice lens or “UFO’ shape. These clouds occur frequently over the high terrain of the Cascades when a new weather system moves through the area.

Lenticular cloud forming over Mt. Hood Tuesday, Jun 13, 2023

Cap Cloud

Cap clouds form nearly the same way lenticular clouds form over a high mountain peak. The biggest difference is the location of the cloud. A cap cloud typically forms on top of the mountain peak. Lenticular clouds typically form off and away from the peak while a cap cloud eclipses the view of the peak.

Cap cloud forming over Mt. Hood Tuesday, Jun 13, 2023

A powerful, yet dry cold front moved through the Pacific Northwest Tuesday afternoon. Conditions aligned perfectly to form both a cap cloud and a lenticular cloud over the peak of Mt. Hood Tuesday evening.