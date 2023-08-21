PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — An onshore flow of fresh air is forecast to push out the wildfire smoke lingering along the I-5 corridor in Oregon and Washington by Monday evening.

A National Weather Service model of the easterly airflow (see video) shows that most of the Willamette Valley is expected to see clearer skies and healthier air quality by 8 p.m. KOIN 6 Meteorologist Kelley Bayern reports that Portland’s air quality is expected to shift from moderate to healthy by the end of the day.

“We’ve got another start under poor air quality around Oregon and Washington as wildfire smoke sits around the region,” Bayern said. “Air quality is in the moderate category for the majority of PDX and the Valley, and unhealthy category eastward. Thankfully, models are set on pushing smoke out the door as our onshore breeze strengthens today.”

Wildfire smoke hangs over Portland Monday morning. (KOIN 6 weather cam)

Fresh air is set to push the wildfire smoke out of Portland by Monday evening. (KOIN)

Air quality conditions in the Pacific Northwest Monday morning. (Airnow.gov)

Portland’s weekly forecast. (KOIN)

The drifting smoke will continue to affect air quality in Central Oregon for the rest of the week. Oregon’s worst air quality is currently located along the central Columbia River Gorge and in areas of Central Oregon north of Bend. The air quality in this region is deemed “very unhealthy,” but is expected to improve by Monday afternoon.