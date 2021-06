No AC unit? No problem. The video below gives a breakdown on how to make one.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – As a heatwave hits the Portland metro area this weekend, air conditioning units are in low supply.

However, in the above video, KOIN 6 News Digital Enterprise Reporter Gabby Urenda put together an air conditioning unit from scratch.

The video features local items you can get in store, such as a styrofoam cooler and PVC elbows.